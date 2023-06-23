Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

CBOE stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average of $133.80.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

