Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 87 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,009 shares of company stock valued at $161,144,834 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $213.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.56 and its 200 day moving average is $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

