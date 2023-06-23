Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $213,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $534.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

