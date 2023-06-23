Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 136,258 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

