Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $402.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.74 and its 200-day moving average is $372.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

