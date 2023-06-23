iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Cut by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,941,000 after buying an additional 297,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IVW opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
