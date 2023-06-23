iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Cut by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,941,000 after buying an additional 297,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.