Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 904 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOOG opened at $251.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.