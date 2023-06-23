Fragasso Group Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,177,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $72.79 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

