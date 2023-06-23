Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $202,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $89.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 108.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.