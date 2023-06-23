Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 709 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VB opened at $193.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.65 and a 200 day moving average of $190.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

