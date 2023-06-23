Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:PFEB opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $646.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

