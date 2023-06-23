NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.6% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

