Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 1,416 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

XPH opened at $41.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $44.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

