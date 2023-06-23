Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New $335,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.1 %

AVY opened at $167.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.49. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $152.94 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Insider Activity

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

