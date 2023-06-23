Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $349,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $17,074,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

