Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock opened at $438.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.06.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
