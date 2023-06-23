Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VO opened at $214.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.46. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

