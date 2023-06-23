Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,415 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

NYSE ETN opened at $195.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

