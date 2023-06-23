Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.30 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

