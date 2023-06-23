Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE MAA opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.23. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $190.17. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

