Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

