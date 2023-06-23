Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $107.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

