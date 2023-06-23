Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after buying an additional 556,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

