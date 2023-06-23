W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $735.93 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.46 and a 12-month high of $748.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $685.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.19.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

