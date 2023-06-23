Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

