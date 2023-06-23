Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after buying an additional 1,636,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.68.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.