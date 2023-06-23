National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Moody’s worth $57,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $335.84 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $351.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.76.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

