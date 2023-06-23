Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.