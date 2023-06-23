Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 4,242 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Crane Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CR opened at $80.68 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.