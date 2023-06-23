Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 582.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,038,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,960,000 after buying an additional 11,980,057 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,238,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,724,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,153,000 after buying an additional 1,855,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,248,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

