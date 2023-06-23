Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 17,390 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

