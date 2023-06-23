Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Capri by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 101,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 72,323 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $24,234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 394,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 307,700 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.