Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,641 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SEA by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $105,181,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $59.49 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Benchmark started coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

