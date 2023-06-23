Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Capri Stock Up 0.0 %

CPRI opened at $36.19 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.