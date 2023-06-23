Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,786,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after buying an additional 702,362 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

