Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Varex Imaging worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.18 million, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Insider Activity

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.