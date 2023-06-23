SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPWH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 10,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $47,520.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,348.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $5.02 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

