Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $284.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $287.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.