SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.77. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

