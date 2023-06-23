SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of CoreCivic worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

CXW stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.65 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

