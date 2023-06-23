SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Resources Connection worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Resources Connection by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $304,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resources Connection Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on RGP. StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.71. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

