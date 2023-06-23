SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 989 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Resources Connection worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 14.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 34.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $1,553,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Resources Connection Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.71. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

