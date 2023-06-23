SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 10,631 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.57. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,348.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $189.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

