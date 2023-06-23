Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Citi Trends worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 192,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 89.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 848.1% in the first quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 132,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 118,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTRN opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.32. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $179.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

