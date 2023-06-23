Modiv Inc. (MDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 25th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Modiv Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $12.90 on Friday. Modiv has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $97.45 million, a P/E ratio of -86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.
Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Modiv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modiv will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MDV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
