Modiv Inc. (MDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 25th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Modiv Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $12.90 on Friday. Modiv has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $97.45 million, a P/E ratio of -86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Modiv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modiv will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Modiv in the second quarter worth about $298,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Modiv in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

