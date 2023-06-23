PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3735 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.19.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PAEKY stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $14.41.

About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

