HP Inc. (HPQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on October 4th

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

HP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. HP has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HP to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

HP Stock Down 0.2 %

HPQ opened at $29.78 on Friday. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HP by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

