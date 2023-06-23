Commercial Metals (CMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

CMC opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

