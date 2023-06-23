SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $691,000 Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MMI opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.04. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $41.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $154.79 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $70.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

