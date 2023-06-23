SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 1,781 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Costamare worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Costamare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 224,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Costamare Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CMRE opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Costamare had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $248.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

